Vikas Khanna shares post on overwhelming response to his Indian restaurant in US: ‘Nothing short of dream to see such…’

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna gave an update on his recently opened Indian restaurant in New York City, US. The Indian chef's restaurant, Bungalow, inspired by the forgotten era of the British India, has been receiving positive response from the visitors.

Expressing gratitude towards his guests, Khanna said in a post that he appreciates all “all those guests who log into RESY every single morning for the past almost 8 months for reservation at Bungalow.”

The restaurant has been curated by Khanna in partnership with Jimmy Rizwi and designer Shaila Rizvi. The eatery is no less than a time machine to revive the old days of British India and its historic country clubs.

“Yes, It’s soon going to be 8 months for Bungalow & it’s nothing short of a dream to see such a response worldwide. We are so grateful,” Khanna wrote in his post.