Business News/ News / Trends/  Vikas Khanna shares post on overwhelming response to his Indian restaurant in US: ‘Nothing short of dream to see such…’

Vikas Khanna shares post on overwhelming response to his Indian restaurant in US: ‘Nothing short of dream to see such…’

Livemint

Vikas Khanna's Bungalow, an Indian restaurant in New York City, has surged to the top of U.S. reservations within eight months of opening. Inspired by British India's history, the restaurant has garnered widespread acclaim, with Khanna expressing heartfelt thanks to his supportive guests.

Vikas Khanna is an award winning Michelin Starred Indian chef was in delhi on 7 feb 2013// phot by priyanka parashar

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna gave an update on his recently opened Indian restaurant in New York City, US. The Indian chef's restaurant, Bungalow, inspired by the forgotten era of the British India, has been receiving positive response from the visitors.

Expressing gratitude towards his guests, Khanna said in a post that he appreciates all “all those guests who log into RESY every single morning for the past almost 8 months for reservation at Bungalow."

The restaurant has been curated by Khanna in partnership with Jimmy Rizwi and designer Shaila Rizvi. The eatery is no less than a time machine to revive the old days of British India and its historic country clubs.

“Yes, It’s soon going to be 8 months for Bungalow & it’s nothing short of a dream to see such a response worldwide. We are so grateful," Khanna wrote in his post.

“Who knew that an Indian Restaurant will rise to the TOP in the reservations all over the U.S.? God has been so kind. Your support & blessings made this happen," he added.

