Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting on Sunday. The ‘12th Fail’ actor's unexpected announcement left his fans in shock. The actor was last seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ and has movies like ‘Zero Se Restart’ in the pipeline.

While sharing the announcement on Instagram, Vikrant Massey thanked everyone for the support and said that he wanted to recalibrate as a “husband, father, son, and as an actor.” He called his upcoming movie, Zero se Restart, his last meeting with the audience.

“Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," Vikrant Massey wrote on Instagram.

Social media reaction to Vikrant Massey's retirement Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement garnered numerous reactions on social media. Several netizens expressed shock and disbelief over his announcement and many asked him to rethink his decision.

“Thanks for the unforgettable and tremendous impact your have had in the world of Cinema. Your acting skills will be deepl missed! Its inspirational to see someone at such peak of the career taking this decision based on the priorities of the life. All the best [sic]” commented a user on the post.

“Bhai you are a Gem! Take a break but a small one! (Just like a small nap) Btw you will get bored after a while, then you will have to learn work life balance and Re-start the journey just like your upcoming project. Admire your work just like everyone else! Best wishes [sic]” read another comment on the post.

“Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies. We already lost a gem and talented actor like SSR. We don't want to lose you! Take a break from movies but bollywood needs talented actors like you [sic]”

“You are one of the most amazing actors in India....don't leave [sic]”

“Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this [sic]”