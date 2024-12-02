Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Vikrant Massey retires from acting: A look at his highest-grossing Bollywood movies

Vikrant Massey retires from acting: A look at his highest-grossing Bollywood movies

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from acting, surprising fans. He aims to focus on his personal life. Here’s a look at his top-grossing films.

Vikrant Massey retires from acting: A look at his highest-grossing Bollywood movies (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his impactful roles in Bollywood, has announced his retirement from acting, leaving fans both surprised and emotional. The actor, best recognised for his recent success in 12th Fail, shared his decision on social media, mentioning his desire to focus on his personal life and recalibrate as a husband, father and son.

As he prepares to step away, here’s a look at his top-grossing films, showcasing the versatility he brought to Indian cinema.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Though not a box office success, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi remains memorable for its ensemble cast and heartfelt storytelling. The film collected 1.87 crore worldwide, showcasing Massey’s ability to blend into diverse narratives seamlessly.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This critically-acclaimed film brought Massey into the limelight for his supporting role in a bold, feminist narrative. With a worldwide collection of 26.68 crore, the movie earned a “hit" status and cemented Vikrant’s reputation as a dependable actor in offbeat cinema.

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, still running in theatres, showcased Massey in a riveting role. The film has earned 31 crore worldwide so far and is appreciated for its thought-provoking storyline and Massey’s nuanced performance.

12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail stands as Massey’s highest-grossing film. The movie resonated deeply with audiences, delivering an inspiring narrative of perseverance. With a worldwide collection of 70.05 crore, it solidified Vikrant’s position as a leading actor and was declared a “superhit".

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do earned 106.70 crore in India and 43.35 crore overseas, totalling 150.05 crore globally. Despite being tagged “Below Average" due to its 83 crore budget, the film remains a favourite among audiences for its ensemble cast and storytelling.

Massey played Rana Khanna, a supportive friend to Priyanka Chopra’s character, Ayesha. His brief but significant role added depth to the narrative, proving his knack for making a mark even in smaller roles.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
