Vikrant Massey is retiring from acting after two movie releases in 2025. The 37-year-old actor is celebrated for his roles in various films and web series across OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from movies. Two movies will be released for him in 2025, marking the end of his acting career. The 37-year-old has established himself as one of the highly acclaimed Indian actors of modern times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s look at some of his movies and web series available to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

12th Fail Story: A heartwarming tale of resilience and determination follows a student’s inspiring journey to overcome failures and pursue success against all odds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi

Mirzapur Season 1 Story: A gritty crime drama set in the lawless town of Mirzapur, revolving around power, greed, and revenge in a world dominated by crime lords. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey

Broken But Beautiful Story: A heartfelt romance that delves into the lives of two individuals healing from heartbreak while rediscovering love and hope in each other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi

Dil Dhadakne Do Story: A dysfunctional family embarks on a cruise to celebrate an anniversary, unearthing long-held secrets and complicated relationships in this engaging drama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey

Criminal Justice Story: A suspenseful courtroom drama where a cab driver is entangled in a murder investigation, unravelling twists in the quest for truth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff

Lipstick Under My Burkha Story: A bold narrative exploring the lives of four women challenging societal norms and embracing their desires in a conservative setting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vikrant Massey

Made in Heaven Story: A riveting look at modern Indian weddings, societal hypocrisies and personal struggles through the lens of two wedding planners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikrant Massey

Sector 36 Story: A gripping crime thriller revolving around an intense investigation into a high-profile case, uncovering dark secrets and conspiracies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch: Netflix