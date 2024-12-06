Vikrant Massey reassured fans that he is not retiring but taking a break for personal reasons, emphasising the need to focus on family and his health.

Actor Vikrant Massey recently stirred concern among his fans with his social media post about taking a break from acting. His post led many to believe that the talented actor, known for his roles in films and web series, was retiring from the film industry. However, Vikrant later clarified and assured his fans that he was not retiring but taking a break.

Now, a recent video circulated on social media shows that the actor has resumed work and is shooting in Dehradun for his next film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, alongside actress Shanaya Kapoor.

Vikrant Massey 1st post on retirement "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," Vikrant Massey wrote on Instagram.

'Post was misinterpreted', Massey issues clarification After the post spread like wildfire, he later said, “My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right. Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment."

Massey's Zero Se Restart to release on THIS date Zero Se Restart, which chronicles the making of his 2023 film,12th Fail, will be released in theatres on December 13. The trailer showcased the film's behind-the-scenes moments, featuring candid shots of Vikrant Massey.

While sharing the trailer, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Get ready for a glimpse into the madness that led to the creation of one of the most loved films of Indian Cinema! #ZeroSeRestartTrailer out now! #ZeroSeRestart in cinemas, 13th December!"