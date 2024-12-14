The Sabarmati Report actor Vikrant Massey, who announced his “retirement” from the film industry on Instagram on December 2, revealed the real reason behind his viral post.

Massey stated that he feels content as he is finally living the life he had always dreamed of. However, everything is temporary, and therefore, he wants to take a break from acting.

“The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because, at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year," he said at an event by Aaj Tak.

Another reason is that Massey wanted to take a break is social media. The actor said that he is an introvert and wants to selectively share his life on public platforms.

“I concede that social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post. I lead a public life and am borderline introvert. One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something,” Massey said.

The 12th Fail actor wants to focus on his family now.

“And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife. All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post, that as an actor, son, father and as a husband, it was time for me to recalibrate. And after doing what I had done professionally, I thought, 'what else could I have done more as an actor in this country?' I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward,” he added.

Vikrant Massey announced his ‘retiremen’t from acting on December 2. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."