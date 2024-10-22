Vikrant Massey shared his Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration photos with his wife, featuring traditional attire and a surprising twist. Social media reactions especially focused on a particular photo.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shared a few pics from Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration with his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur. At first, the photos looked like regular ones. However, there was a twist hidden inside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first photograph shows Vikrant patiently standing in front of his wife, with the bright moon in the background. The actor and his wife are dressed in traditional ethnic Indian clothes.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey with his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur

In the second photo, Massey’s wife touches his feet while he seems to bless her. This photo, as per several social media user, could have enraged feminists. “I was ready with my feminist rant but saw the third photo," one user wrote on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third photo in the post showed the 12th Fail actor touching his wife’s feet. And, the Internet melted. Check out some of the reactions.

Vikrant Massey touches his wife's feet on Karwa Chauth 2024

“3rd picture shows how gentle you are," wrote one user while another commented, “The respect they have for each other."

Actor-comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who had once been a part of Kapil Sharma’s show, commented in the post. “3rd Picture - best," she wrote while adding a red heart emoji. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Girls will see the 3rd picture only," quipped one user.

“According toh girls 2nd pic = Gulami (slavery)..3rd pic = Respect. But, acha laga kissi ne toh shuruaaat ki dono equal hotey shaadi mai (feels good to see that someone has initiated it as both are equal in a marriage)," posted another.

“So this is how true love looks like," remarked one user while another wrote, “The 3rd picture just says the kind of person you are and why you stand out!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karwa Chauth 2024 in Bollywood A number of Bollywood couples shared their Karwa Chauth 2024 pictures on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared pics with their family while Priyanka Chopra shared photographs with her husband, Nick Jonas.