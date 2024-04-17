Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to hit over 20,000 screens in China, 8 years after Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’
Vikrant Massey's movie '12th Fail' based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma life, will be releasing in over 20,000 screens in China. Massey will be visiting China for the film's promotion. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had also travelled to China for the promotion of his blockbusters ‘Dangal’ in 2016.
Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail movie, the biopic of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, will soon hit over 20,000 screens in China, the actor told India Today. Vikrant said he will also travel to China for the film's promotion.
