Vinesh Phogat’s uncle calls Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s ’Rajya Sabha seat’ comment ’political stunt’

Mahavir also claimed that the Phogat sisters – Gita and Babita – were not given the right roles by the then Congress government in Haryana after their accolades.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published8 Aug 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat (PTI)

After Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda suggested a Rajya Sabha seat for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, her uncle Mahavir Phogat on Thursday dismissed it as a "political stunt" and claimed that the former Haryana Chief Minister is discriminating against the Phogat sisters.

Mahavir claimed that the Phogat sisters – Gita and Babita – were not given the right roles by the then Congress government in Haryana after their accolades.

Also Read | Phogat Disqualified LIVE: ‘Haraya gya hai...,’ says Bajrang Punia

"Today, Bhupinder Hooda said that he would have sent Vinesh to the Rajya Sabha. Why did he not send Gita to the Rajya Sabha? There was his government at that time, she had made many records," he said.

"This is a political stunt," Mahavir added.

Earlier today, Hooda had said he would have sent Vinesh Phogat to the Rajya Sabha if Congress "had the majority" in the state.

Also Read | ‘It is not Phogat’s fault’: WFI President Sanjay Singh blames support staff

"Today a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant (in Haryana). If I had the majority, I would have sent her to the Rajya Sabha..." Bhupinder Hooda told news agency ANI earlier today.

Notably, Babita Phogat had won a silver medal in the 2005 Commonwealth Games, while her sister Gita had won a gold in the 2010 edition of the games. Gita was also the first Indian wrestler to win the Commonwealth gold medal, and the first woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics in 2012.

Also Read | ’Ladte ladte thak gayi’: Shashi Tharoor after Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling

"At that time, Hooda's government was in power and Gita and Babita were to be made DSPs, but Hooda sahab discriminated and made Gita an inspector and Babita as sub-inspector. We filed a case and the matter was resolved through the court," Mahavir said.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Vinesh Phogat, the ace Indian grappler, announced retirement a day after her disqualification from the final round of the Women's Freestyle 50 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday, Vinesh was disqualified from the most sought-after multi-sport event after she was found overweight by 100 grams.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat’s journey: From triumphs to Paris Olympics heartbreak

According to the Olympic rules, Vinesh Phogat breached the weight limit and was hence disqualified.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 03:47 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsVinesh Phogat’s uncle calls Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s ’Rajya Sabha seat’ comment ’political stunt’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue