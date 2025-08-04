Vinod Khosla's BIG warning: AI will take over 80% of jobs. Here's what the Silicon Valley investor advises students

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has issued a big warning, calling the rise of artificial intelligence “one of the biggest transitions in human history”, predicting that it will replace the majority of today’s jobs within the next five years.

Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s WTF podcast, the Silicon Valley veteran discussed the future of the job market, including the relevance of college degrees and the AI takeover within the next few years.

How will AI threaten jobs? “Most of the jobs you see today will be automated,” Khosla said. “This is going to be one of the biggest transitions humanity has ever seen.”

He said that within five years, AI will perform the bulk of tasks across nearly every industry, from law and finance to medicine and customer support.

He claimed that AI is also capable of doing very specialised tasks, such as surgery, better than humans, but the only roadblock to AI's takeover in that field is the regulatory barrier.

‘Don’t be a specialist’: Khosla’s advice for students Khosla urged young professionals and students to rethink their approach to careers and not take AI for granted. In a few years, machines will be capable of outperforming humans, even in narrow and specialised tasks. Hence, to have an edge in the job market, he advised keeping learning different areas instead of specialising in just one area. “You have to optimise your career for flexibility, not a single profession.”

According to Khosla, traditional roles are fading fast, and survival in the AI era will depend on one’s creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to connect dots across disciplines, as these are some soft traits machines still struggle to replicate.