Vir Das accuses Zepto of delivering fake Apple Watch worth ₹50,000: ‘Full scam, China copies’

Comedian-actor-producer Vir Das raised some serious questions regarding the authenticity of an Apple smartwatch that he said was ordered online on the quick commerce app Zepto. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Das posted a video and showcased the watch, claiming that the box wasn't sealed. He said that no logo was seen on the box and its accessories.

Vir Das on alleged scam by Zepto Vir Das added that he reached out to customer support regarding the product, which didn't seem genuine to him. However, he was told that nothing could be done, as per the post. The comedian said that he placed the order for a shoot and paid ₹50,000 for the smartwatch.

"So this is hilarious. We need an Apple watch for a shoot so we got it off Zepto. They charged us ₹50,000 for a series 11 or whatever."

He showed the packaging of the watch and continued, "This shows up. This is like one dirty Apple Watch kind of a thing. This is not sealed, right? Here it says Series 11, etcetera, etcetera. Now you open it up and no logo. Nothing on the box. Here it says Series 9 all of a sudden." "No Apple anywhere," he added.

“There is one charger with no Apple logo.”

Also Read | Vir Das comes out in support of IndiGo ground staff amid flight disruptions

Das laughed as he showed the watch, which read "Made in China" and "Designed by watch in China."

He wrapped up, "Bro you charged us full price. Why you scamming Zepto? What is this?"

His caption read, "Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k."

Watch video:

Netizens react The post has now gained a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “I got fake Apple EarPods from them one time. They promptly refunded me though.”

Another reacted in disbelief, “Really?? Can’t be true.”

One said, “I'm getting spoiled/expired food products. Imagining consuming dosa from a batter pouch which must've been open for days in their stores. And they stopped even listening to customers. Have uninstalled @ZeptoNow now. @aadit_palicha”

Yet another mentioned, “Rule 1 of e commerce: don't accept the order if it is not a sealed box. Generally, electronic items have an open box delivery. But Ya, Zepto is big on scams. have stopped ordering from them.”

Someone else also said, “Bro, you could have sent someone to the shop to purchase such expensive stuff.”

Also Read | Zepto SWOT analysis: Quick commerce player filed updated DRHP on June 8

Zepto reacts Meanwhile, LiveMint reached out to Zepto for a comment on this matter.

A clarification from Zepto Spokesperson read: "We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners.

"For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition.