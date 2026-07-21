Vir Das calls out ‘sheer hypocrisy’, asks Indian artists to support students before trying to sell them tickets

Comedian Vir Das has spoken about taking a stand for the ongoing student protest in New Delhi. According to him, fellow Indian live artists should support the dissent.

The International Emmy Award winner has criticised staying silent while later selling tickets to youth. According to Das, audiences shouldn't be expected to show support selectively.

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“If you're an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later,” Vir Das wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why does Vir Das criticize fellow artists during the student protests in India? ⌵ Vir Das criticizes fellow artists for remaining silent about the student protests while later trying to sell tickets to the same youth. He calls this behavior hypocritical, emphasizing the need for artists to support the younger generation’s struggles. 2 How has Diljit Dosanjh expressed his support for the student protests? ⌵ Diljit Dosanjh has publicly joined the student protests, condemning police brutality and urging authorities to listen to students' demands. He expressed that the voice of the people should be valued and treated with dignity. 3 What does Vir Das mean by saying the issue has moved beyond politics? ⌵ Vir Das suggests that the ongoing issue related to student protests transcends political affiliations and is fundamentally about supporting the youth’s needs and aspirations. 4 What reactions have there been on social media regarding celebrities' involvement in student protests? ⌵ Social media reactions include gratitude towards supportive celebrities like Vir Das and criticism of those who have remained silent. Users expressed that celebrity support is crucial and called for accountability from those who profit from youth without offering help. 5 Should Indian artists speak up for social issues according to Vir Das? ⌵ Yes, Vir Das believes Indian artists should actively speak up for social issues, particularly those affecting youth, instead of maintaining a stance of political neutrality, which he considers a comfortable evasion.

He argues India's concert economy relies on young people's collective backing. Some artists claim political neutrality, which Das called comfortable evasion.

The standup comedian respects individual choices but questions that reasoning openly. Das insists that this issue has now moved beyond politics entirely.

“I get that 'you're not political' which is subtext for 'I'm really comfortable'. I always look at those statements and think, do you, buddy. But today humbly, I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore,” Das said.

“It's just about the youth now. And you can support them by platforming what they care about. Beyond that, you do you,” he said.

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“If you can, help out. It ain’t political. Put a post up, help some kids. You got nothing to lose, they have everything to gain,” he added.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke apologises to CJP supporters over alleged police brutality

Social media reaction was prompt.

“Thank you for your support. We will never forget your input and care for us, and we will also not forget the people who didn’t come forward for our help: politicians, cricketers, Bollywood, dancers, singers and all the famous persons whom we made famous with our support,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Truth bomb dropped. Thank you, Vir, for always speaking up,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “They only speak up when their concert gets stopped by authorities after putting in all the effort.”

Another user posted, “Celebrities should learn from you. But ppl have no empathy here.”

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“It’s more important than ever to start boycotting people who never show up for their own country. No More Celebrity Worshipping,” announced another user.

Diljit Dosanjh backs student protest Diljit Dosanjh, one of the most popular Indian live artists worldwide, has also joined celebrities backing the CJP-led student protest. He condemned alleged police brutality in New Delhi on 20 July.

Dosanjh called the treatment of students “deeply unfortunate”. He urged authorities to listen to students' demands seriously. He described people's voices as equivalent to God's voice.

Dosanjh, who was a prominent part of the farmers’ protest in 2020, assumed that he'd likely be labelled "anti-national" again.

“After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems, which I can’t even discuss. Rest, God is watching everyone—may God do what is right,” he wrote.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.