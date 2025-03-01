Vir Das slams Mumbai’s air pollution after Nithin Kamath raises concern over AQI: ‘Was a Marlboro Light’

Mumbai: India's national capital, Delhi, has repeatedly made it to the headlines for its high level of air pollution. The nation's financial capital, Mumbai, is not far behind.

Recently, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das took a dig at Mumbai's worsening air pollution while humorously comparing breathing in the city to "smoking a cigarette."

“I'll smoke a cigarette socially, maybe fifteen days a year. The remaining days, I'm a breathing Mumbaikar. Same taste. Today Mumbai was a Marlboro Light," Vir Das posted on his Instagram account.

Vir Das’s post on Instagram

Mumbai pollution According to live Air Quality Index (AQI) trackers, major stations across Mumbai recorded an ‘unhealthy’ AQI of 159, as of March 1, 10:30 pm.

In December 2024, air pollution in Mumbai reached unprecedented levels despite the BMC's ongoing efforts. Dense fog was also reported in the city, despite the use of mist cannons and water tankers to wash roads.

Earlier, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath had also raised concerns about the degrading AQI levels in various metro cities across India.

Nithin Kamath's post about pollution Recently, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reacted to how Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru ranked among the costliest cities in the world, which also have the worst air quality index.

“What doesn't get nearly enough attention is the AQI of the three cities. The pricier cities in India have worse air quality, and these are averages for the city; most places have a higher AQI,” Kamath wrote on X.

Vir Das slams Mumbai pollution Vir Das's latest 'Malboro' post about Mumbai air pollution, is not the first complaint about the declining AQI in the city.

In January, the actor comedian shared a long note about how pollution is becoming a major issue for everyone and pointed out that if strict action is not taken soon, future generations will suffer.

