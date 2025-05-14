Vir Das ‘takes a stand’ against Cannes 2025 No Nudity policy, won’t attend the film festival: Check hilarious post

Vir Das posted a hilarious reaction for the No Nudity policy at Cannes 2025. On May 12, the prestigious film festival declared its revised Red Carpet policy.

The Cannes Film Festival banned nudity on the red carpet or anywhere at the event. This rule came just before the start of the 78th edition.

Although nudity was never allowed, the rise of sheer and revealing outfits led to this official reminder.

Now, comedian Vir Das has shared a quirky post about his decision not to attend the film festival.

“It is with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes Film Festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community,” the acclaimed standup comedian wrote on Instagram.

“This year I had planned a dark beige, 78 foot long, off- shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum,” he wrote.

“But if i cannot wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted. I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best,” Das concluded.

Many social media users were quick to react. One user called Vir Das’ planned outfit a “glorified lungi”.

Bengal actress Ritabhari Chakraborty reacted, “One minute of silence for those who did not get this is a joke.”

Photographer Joseph Radhik wrote, “Where is the inverted heart emoji when you need it.”

“We respect your decision and stand by you in such difficult times,” wrote entrepreneur Shreya Jaiswal.

The curious case of Bianca Censori In recent times, the “naked dress” became a big red carpet trend. Stars like Halle Berry, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning and Kim Kardashian wore see-through outfits at events like the Met Gala and Oscars.

However, the cherry on top was Bianca Censori. At the Grammys 2025, Kanye West’s wife shocked everyone by wearing a barely-there mini-dress.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.

Bianca Censori’s outfit at the event broke several dress code rules even though no charges were filed. According to CBS guidelines, female breasts, buttocks and private parts must be properly covered.