Viral ‘2026: Hantavirus’ tweet from 2022 leaves internet spooked as WHO probes rare outbreak

A cryptic social media post from 2022 has resurfaced online and sparked discussion after recent reports of a rare hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship drew global attention.

The viral discussion began after X user Jordan Crowder shared screenshots of an old account with the bio ‘reads the future,’ claiming it had posted only four posts in 2022 before disappearing from the platform.

Among those posts was one short message that has now exploded across social media: “2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus”.

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Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak: Cases in South Africa as infection reaches Switzerland

Crowder wrote, “This person has only posted 4 times… All in a week in 2022… Their bio says ‘reads the future’… This post says: 2023: Corona Ended 2026: Hantavirus. It’s the only post like this. Grok confirmed it has not been edited since ‘22. Weird.”

The original post by the account @iamasoothsayer has since gone viral, especially after renewed focus on hantavirus infections following an outbreak linked to the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius.

Internet Flooded With Reactions

The resurfaced tweet quickly became a talking point online, with users reacting with disbelief, humour and conspiracy theories.

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“naw bro this shit can’t be real [sic],” one user commented.

Another wrote, “wait wtf how would this guy know THIS virus 3 years ago [sic].”

“Could possibly be one of the lab scientists that decided to let the cat out of the bag very early. We just didn't see it all coming [sic],” a third user commented.

“You just know they’re going to upgrade the shit out of this virus in ways the other one failed [sic],” another wrote.

Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship: 3 infected patients evacuated

“All done within the same month the account was created and hasn’t been active since then [sic],” a fifth user pointed out.

While many users treated the post as an eerie coincidence, others speculated about whether the tweet was linked to prior scientific knowledge about hantaviruses, which global health agencies have long studied.

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What Is Happening With The Hantavirus Outbreak?

The online frenzy comes amid growing international attention to a hantavirus outbreak associated with the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was travelling between Argentina and Cape Verde.

According to updates shared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and South African authorities, at least three people have died, including a Dutch couple, while several others reportedly developed symptoms during the voyage.

South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a parliamentary committee that investigators had confirmed the rare Andes strain of hantavirus in a passenger evacuated to South Africa.

The Andes variant is considered particularly significant because it is among the few known hantavirus strains capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Motsoaledi said such transmission remains “very rare and only happens due to very close contact”. Authorities are currently tracing nearly 90 individuals linked to the flight, the airport and the hospital connected to the patient.

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The WHO is also investigating whether person-to-person transmission may have occurred during the outbreak.

Why Experts Are Watching Closely

Hantavirus infections are usually linked to exposure to infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva. Most strains do not spread between humans.

However, scientists have previously documented limited human-to-human transmission involving the Andes orthohantavirus, primarily in South America.

Health experts say the cruise ship environment has drawn attention because the close quarters and prolonged interactions between passengers can increase the visibility of even rare transmission patterns.

The outbreak has prompted coordinated investigations involving multiple countries, although authorities continue to stress that the overall public health risk remains low.

Symptoms And Risks Hantavirus can cause severe illness, including Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which may progress rapidly from flu-like symptoms to respiratory failure.

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Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headaches, dizziness and shortness of breath.

According to health experts, severe cases can carry mortality rates of up to 40%, making early medical intervention critical.

Despite the alarming headlines and viral speculation online, there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission linked to the ongoing outbreak.

Still, the resurfaced 2022 tweet has added an unexpected social media dimension to the unfolding public health story, with many users continuing to debate whether the post was merely a coincidence or something far stranger.