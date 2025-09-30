Viral: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shares video of Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands with Mohsin Naqvi

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj has been critical of India’s stance on playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Now, he has shared a video of Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, also a minister in Pakistan.

“Look, at the beginning of the series, just 15 days ago, they even shook hands with Pakistan's minister Mohsin Naqvi, and got a photo taken too,” Bharadwaj wrote.

Also Read | Asia Cup Trophy chaos takes internet by storm, netizens troll Mohsin Naqvi

“But, when there was opposition to the match in India, they gave the players a new script so that they could run propaganda in the country,” he added.

Bharadwaj’s Twitter (now X) post has gone viral, with 1.3 million views. However, the post has received harsh reactions from social media users.

Bharadwaj’s post comes as a reply to Amit Malviya’s post. The national convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Information and Technology (IT) cell shared why India had refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi.

“India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them,” Malviya wrote.

“We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place, a chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is. This is New India,” Malviya added.

The video shows Suryakumar Yadav posing with Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Aghan earlier claimed that Suryakumar Yadav had privately shaken hands earlier in the tournament. Then, the Indian captain avoided shaking hands with Pakistani players in public, Salman said.

“I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given. But, if it were up to him, he'd shake hands with me," he added after the India-Pakistan final.

Saurabh Bharadwaj’s challenge to Surya Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier claimed that Indian players privately shook hands and posed for photos with Pakistani officials. He alleged that Suryakumar Yadav also did it after the official press conference.

Bharadwaj challenged Surya to donate his match fees to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims, which Surya later did. Bharadwaj urged that part of the ₹690 crore broadcast and ad revenue from the India-Pakistan final should go to the victims’ families.