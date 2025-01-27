Viral AI images show MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah in Mahakumbh; Netizens say, ‘Sabhi ko CT se pehle…’

A series of artificial intelligence (AI) generated images featuring Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya among others at the Mahakumbh have gone viral on social media.

Mahakumbh is India's biggest festivals, which began on January 13 and will end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh takes place once in 12 years.

Coming back to the viral AI-generated images, the post was shared by Instagram user @thebharatarmy, showcasing India’s famous cricketers as sadhus at the ongoing Mahakumbh. The post captioned, “When MahaKumbh meets cricket.”

The images feature a team of 11 Indian cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, all portrayed as sadhus.

Check the AI images here

Reactions on the viral images Social media users have shared hilarious responses to the viral AI-generated images of Indian cricketers. Some joked about the need for players to bathe in the Mahakumbh before CT tournament, while others playfully commented calling Virat Kohli old while Shreyas Iyer resembling a Jain Baba.

One user joked and said, “Sabhi cricketers ko CT se pehle Mahakumbh mein nahana chahiye."

Another user said, “Dhoni leads everywhere”

“I launghed so hard looking at the picture of Virat Kohli”

Some user joked, “Shreyas Iyer ko Jain Baba bana diya”

“Bumrah the cutest”

“Justice for Dhoni, Viral and Iyer”

“Sanju ko convert kar dia”

One user asked, “This is real or ai generated.”

“Why did you make Kohli so old?”

“Admin have personal issue with Virat.”

“Sanju and Yashasvi are properly synced”

“AI is being misused by all.”

“Shreyas Iyer nailed it”

"I so wanted to see this version"

Many users have requested AI versions of Mohammed Shami, Siraj, and even Sachin Tendulkar in similar sadhu attire. Commenting on MS Dhoni's picture, one user wrote, “Even after retirement, Goat is on the front page.”

About Champions Trophy 2025 The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The India Squad for Champions Trophy:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.