Viral AI video: Donald Trump’s wild celebrations with drunk Kamala Harris; Putin, Kim Jong Un, Elon Musk — all in one

A viral video featuring various political figures, which blends humour and pop culture, has amassed over 64.36 lakh views and 57,000 likes shortly after its release. The comedic political mashup showcases Kamala Harris driving through London and Donald Trump celebrating.

Fareha Naaz
Published21 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
The viral AI video features Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and various world leaders in humorous situations, including Putin's military look and Zuckerberg as a cop.
The viral AI video features Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and various world leaders in humorous situations, including Putin’s military look and Zuckerberg as a cop. (Screengrab @X | The Dor Brothers)

A viral video made using artificial intelligence, first posted by The Dor Brothers, is doing the rounds on the internet. It is based on Donald Trump's clean sweep in the US presidential election this year. The Republican candidate and former US president won against Democratic nominee and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

The video clip created using Hailuo AI and Krea AI is making headlines for its definitive appeal. A day after being posted, the AI-generated video, which features a T-Pain song by Pete and Bas, has amassed over 64.36 lakh views and 57,000 likes.

Also Read | India welcomes Donald Trump’s second term

It not only features prominent American political figures but also Space X founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, among others. It blends pop culture and politics with digital creativity and also includes a glimpse of former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Also Read | Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

The video opens with depressed Kamala Harris cruising through the streets of London, sipping liquor while driving a car marked ‘winner’ which is loaded with alcohol. This pure digital mayhem proceeds to show Donald Trump enjoying presidential win celebrations and smoking it up with a squad of party girls in the back of a stretch limo.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, dressed like a full-on member of the Peaky Blinders armed with weapons alongside his military commandos, fires gunshots while Volodymyr Zelenskyy sips a beverage from a cup. Later, Mark Zuckerberg shows up cosplaying as a British cop. The video closes with Elon Musk ganging up with Donald Trump and shooting out to ‘terminate’.

Also Read | Putin opens door to Donald Trump’s peace deal – But will Ukraine accept?

Netizens strongly reacted to this post as one user commented, “Make sure you guys add Justin Trudeau to the next one.” Another user wrote, “The Golden Age doesn’t start until January and we already get this?” A third user replied, “It just keeps getting better and better each time. You all had me laughing so freaking hard.”

A fourth user remarked, “I particularly like the end bit where Trump and Elon take out FB/Meta.” A fifth user wrote, “Makes you think: is art imitating life or life imitating art?”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral AI video: Donald Trump’s wild celebrations with drunk Kamala Harris; Putin, Kim Jong Un, Elon Musk — all in one

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.