Viral AI video: Donald Trump’s wild celebrations with drunk Kamala Harris; Putin, Kim Jong Un, Elon Musk — all in one

A viral video made using artificial intelligence, first posted by The Dor Brothers, is doing the rounds on the internet. It is based on Donald Trump's clean sweep in the US presidential election this year. The Republican candidate and former US president won against Democratic nominee and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

The video clip created using Hailuo AI and Krea AI is making headlines for its definitive appeal. A day after being posted, the AI-generated video, which features a T-Pain song by Pete and Bas, has amassed over 64.36 lakh views and 57,000 likes.

Also Read | India welcomes Donald Trump’s second term

It not only features prominent American political figures but also Space X founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, among others. It blends pop culture and politics with digital creativity and also includes a glimpse of former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Also Read | Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

The video opens with depressed Kamala Harris cruising through the streets of London, sipping liquor while driving a car marked ‘winner’ which is loaded with alcohol. This pure digital mayhem proceeds to show Donald Trump enjoying presidential win celebrations and smoking it up with a squad of party girls in the back of a stretch limo.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, dressed like a full-on member of the Peaky Blinders armed with weapons alongside his military commandos, fires gunshots while Volodymyr Zelenskyy sips a beverage from a cup. Later, Mark Zuckerberg shows up cosplaying as a British cop. The video closes with Elon Musk ganging up with Donald Trump and shooting out to ‘terminate’.

Netizens strongly reacted to this post as one user commented, “Make sure you guys add Justin Trudeau to the next one.” Another user wrote, “The Golden Age doesn’t start until January and we already get this?” A third user replied, “It just keeps getting better and better each time. You all had me laughing so freaking hard.”