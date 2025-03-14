Viral AI video: PM Modi plays Holi with Donald Trump; Elon Musk and Virat Kohli splash gulal

Viral AI video: India is abuzz with the spirit of Holi, with colours filling the skies. Now, PM Narendra Modi, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Virat Kohli, and several others have also joined in the celebrations!

The global leaders were all smiles, as they splashed gulal, filling the streets with colours. All the personalities joined in the Holi celebrations, but in an AI generated video.

The AI video has now gone viral on Instagram's Threads, and has been reshared over 11,000 times.

Elon Musk and Virat Kohli splash gulal The highlight of the AI viral video? PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, were spotted together, holding a plate of gulal (coloured powder), as they joined in the Holi celebrations.

The fun does not stop just right there. The video even shows legendary cricketer Virat Kohli and Elon Musk splashing gulal at each other.

Take a look at the AI viral video here:

PM Modi extends Holi greetings Ahead of the Holi festivities on Friday, March 14, PM Modi extended his wishes to mark the festival of colours.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi emphasised the importance of Holi in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," PM Modi posted on X.

Donald Trump 'wishes' Happy Holi? It is not just the AI Holi video that has been doing the rounds on social media. Another AI post, which has caught netizen's attention is an AI generated image of Donald Trump, and his DOGE major-domo Elon Musk, celebrating Holi.

