Viral baby macaque Punch charms internet again after waving goodbye to visitors at closing time. Watch

Punch, the baby Japanese macaque who captured global attention earlier this year, has once again gone viral — this time for a gentle moment that many viewers have described as both heartwarming and unexpectedly human.

Punch goes viral again after waving goodbye to zoo visitors A new video circulating widely on social media shows the young monkey appearing to wave at visitors as the zoo prepared to close for the day, prompting another surge of online affection for the small primate.

Advertisement

The seven-month-old macaque lives at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden near Tokyo, where he first became an internet sensation after footage showed him clinging to a large stuffed orangutan toy for comfort. Born in July 2025 and abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, Punch was hand-raised by zookeepers before gradually being reintroduced to other monkeys in the enclosure.

In the latest viral clip, visitors gathered near the enclosure as closing announcements played across the zoo. Punch is seen standing near the viewing area, lifting his arm repeatedly towards departing guests — a gesture many online viewers interpreted as a farewell wave.

While animal behaviour experts caution against attributing human emotions too directly to primates, the footage has nevertheless resonated widely, attracting millions of views across platforms within hours of being shared.

Advertisement

Punch’s story has already drawn intense global attention over recent weeks. Earlier videos showing the young macaque cuddling his plush toy struck a chord with audiences, symbolising loneliness and resilience. The toy was introduced by caretakers as a form of emotional enrichment after Punch struggled to integrate socially with older monkeys following his abandonment.

The viral fame has significantly increased visitor numbers at the zoo, with long queues reported as people travelled specifically to see the animal whose story spread under the hashtag “#HangInTherePunch”. Zoo officials have since introduced viewing time limits to manage crowds and reduce stress on the animals.

Advertisement

Alongside the popularity, Punch’s situation has also sparked debate among animal welfare groups. Some campaigners argue that viral attention risks turning vulnerable animals into attractions, while organisations such as PETA have called for the macaque to be relocated to a sanctuary environment, claiming his behaviour reflects the psychological effects of captivity. Zoo officials, however, maintain that Punch is healthy and gradually integrating into the troop under careful supervision.

Recent updates from the zoo suggest progress in the young monkey’s development. Caretakers report that Punch has begun forming bonds with other young macaques and is showing signs of improved social behaviour — an important milestone for primates raised without maternal care.

The latest “waving” video has added another chapter to Punch’s unusual rise to internet fame, highlighting how brief moments involving animals can capture global attention in the age of social media.

Advertisement

For many viewers, the image of the small macaque acknowledging departing visitors has reinforced the emotional connection people feel towards animals, even as experts remind audiences to view such moments through the lens of animal behaviour rather than human intention.