Viral: Bangladesh university students blast Sapna Choudhary's hit on speakers as they dance to protest noise pollution
13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Written By
Arshdeep Kaur
To voice their concerns, students at Dhaka University staged a lively protest by dancing and blasting music outside the administration office regarding noise pollution issues.
Protesting to make their complaint heard, students at Bangladesh's Dhaka University chose a very unique and literal way to ensure that the administration understood their grievances.
In a now-viral video, the students can be seen blasting music on speakers and dancing outside the university building to protest the lack to action on their noise pollution complaint.
