Viral ‘blue-eyed’ Pakistani ‘chai wala’ Arshad Khan bags PKR 1 crore in Shark Tank

Arshad Khan, the viral "blue-eyed tea seller" from Pakistan, is proving he’s more than just a social media sensation. Demonstrating sharp business instincts, Khanand his business partner Kazim Hasan secured 1 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately ₹30 lakh) on Shark Tank Pakistan for their tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co.

Moreover, Reflecting on his journey, Arshad shared, “I am grateful for every opportunity that has come my way. My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai.”

As per reports, Arshad first captured the nation’s attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. Since then, he has leveraged his newfound fame to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey, evolving from a tea seller to a business owner with a growing brand.

Arshad Khan’s Café Chaiwala & Co. is expanding rapidly, with locations in Pakistan and a recent opening in London. The business is centred around offering authentic Pakistani chai, complemented by an atmosphere that reflects the vibrant street culture of Pakistan.