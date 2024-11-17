Viral ‘blue-eyed’ Pakistani ‘chai wala’ Arshad Khan bags PKR 1 crore in Shark Tank

Arshad Khan, the viral blue-eyed tea seller, secured one crore PKR on Shark Tank Pakistan for his tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co. His journey from tea seller to business owner shows his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to turn fame into a successful venture.

Arshad first captured the nation’s attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. (Photo: X)
Arshad first captured the nation's attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral.

Arshad Khan, the viral "blue-eyed tea seller" from Pakistan, is proving he’s more than just a social media sensation. Demonstrating sharp business instincts, Khanand his business partner Kazim Hasan secured 1 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately 30 lakh) on Shark Tank Pakistan for their tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co.

Moreover, Reflecting on his journey, Arshad shared, “I am grateful for every opportunity that has come my way. My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai.”

"My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai," a Times of India report quoted Khan as saying.

As per reports, Arshad first captured the nation’s attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. Since then, he has leveraged his newfound fame to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey, evolving from a tea seller to a business owner with a growing brand.

Arshad Khan’s Café Chaiwala & Co. is expanding rapidly, with locations in Pakistan and a recent opening in London. The business is centred around offering authentic Pakistani chai, complemented by an atmosphere that reflects the vibrant street culture of Pakistan.

Arshad's pitch on Shark Tank Pakistan emphasized not just selling tea but creating a unique and immersive experience for customers. He aims to transport them to the lively “chai dhabas” (tea stalls) of Pakistan, where tea isn't just a beverage, but a cultural experience shared in bustling, social settings.

