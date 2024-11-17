Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral ‘blue-eyed’ Pakistani ‘chai wala’ Arshad Khan bags PKR 1 crore in Shark Tank

Viral ‘blue-eyed’ Pakistani ‘chai wala’ Arshad Khan bags PKR 1 crore in Shark Tank

Livemint

Arshad Khan, the viral blue-eyed tea seller, secured one crore PKR on Shark Tank Pakistan for his tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co. His journey from tea seller to business owner shows his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to turn fame into a successful venture.

Arshad first captured the nation’s attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. (Photo: X)

Arshad Khan, the viral "blue-eyed tea seller" from Pakistan, is proving he’s more than just a social media sensation. Demonstrating sharp business instincts, Khanand his business partner Kazim Hasan secured 1 crore Pakistani rupees (approximately 30 lakh) on Shark Tank Pakistan for their tea brand, Café Chaiwala & Co.

Also Read: Viral Video: Indian travel vlogger visits Lahore, Pakistan; netizens react, ‘Looks cleaner than Delhi and Mumbai’

Moreover, Reflecting on his journey, Arshad shared, “I am grateful for every opportunity that has come my way. My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai."

“My goal has always been to represent Pakistan and its culture through something as simple as chai," a Times of India report quoted Khan as saying.

As per reports, Arshad first captured the nation’s attention in 2016 when a candid photo of him making tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad went viral. Since then, he has leveraged his newfound fame to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey, evolving from a tea seller to a business owner with a growing brand.

Arshad Khan’s Café Chaiwala & Co. is expanding rapidly, with locations in Pakistan and a recent opening in London. The business is centred around offering authentic Pakistani chai, complemented by an atmosphere that reflects the vibrant street culture of Pakistan.

Also Read: ‘They would be in heaven and I would be in jail,’ netizens criticise Pakistani students performing dangerous stunts

Arshad's pitch on Shark Tank Pakistan emphasized not just selling tea but creating a unique and immersive experience for customers. He aims to transport them to the lively “chai dhabas" (tea stalls) of Pakistan, where tea isn't just a beverage, but a cultural experience shared in bustling, social settings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.