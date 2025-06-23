Viral CCTV video: LPG cylinder leak triggers massive blast, two escape inches from disaster

A chilling CCTV video showing a massive fire triggered by an LPG gas leak has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern over domestic safety practices. The footage, which has amassed over 13.1 million views on X, captures the moment a man and a woman narrowly escaped a potentially fatal explosion inside a house.

While the exact location of the incident remains unverified, timestamps on the clip indicate it occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday, June 18.

The video opens with a red LPG cylinder placed on the kitchen floor, its pipe visibly leaking gas. A woman, appearing visibly distressed, tries to stop the leak but fails and runs out to seek assistance.

She returns shortly with a man, and the two enter the room from different doors to try and shut the valve.

However, by then, the room appears to have already filled with gas. As they attempt to fix the leak, the stove suddenly ignites, triggering a powerful blast that engulfs the kitchen in flames. Both individuals manage to escape the blaze in time, thanks in part to the open doors and windows—an element many viewers believe helped diffuse the gas and reduce the explosion’s severity.

The video was shared by the account ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ , with a caption crediting the open ventilation for preventing a larger tragedy.

The clip has prompted a wave of reactions online, with users sharing fire safety tips and urging households to be more vigilant about gas leakages.

A user wrote, "They were lucky to survive. But I don't know if they were hurt or not?"

Another user wrote, "It’s insane how the ignition started from the other room."

"Rapid fire, not an explosion. If the gas was well mixed with air there would be nothing left of the building," another user wrote.

Several also called on LPG distributors and authorities to increase awareness around safe handling and emergency responses.

"This is what panic does to a problem. The woman was taking the right step by removing the cylinder, but panicked and stopped midway. Sometimes we take the right step but don’t take it all the way to the end," a user commented.

"Should have used the knob on the regulator to turn it off, that’s why basic education is needed," the fifth user wrote.