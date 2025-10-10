Viral: Elon Musk shares video of Rohit Sharma trying out his new Tesla car; social media calls it ‘organic PR century’

Elon Musk has shared a video of Rohit Sharma trying out his new Tesla car. The post has gained massive attention on social media.

“This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Y,” wrote Teslaconomics while sharing the video.

Elon Musk reposted Rohit Sharma's video

The popular X account belongs to an individual who claims to be a long-time Tesla investor. The person has reportedly invested in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and xAI as well.

Elon Musk reposted the video of Rohit Sharma testing the newly-bought Tesla. The number plate says MH01FB3015.

The number plate holds sentimental value as it represents the birthdates of his children. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s daughter, Samaira, was born on December 30, 2018. Their son, Ahaan, was born on November 15, 2024.

Tesla officially began operations in India in July 2025, opening its first showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The company launched its Model 3 and Model Y, priced between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹69.15 lakh (on-road in Mumbai).

In September, Tesla reportedly sold 61 vehicles in India, with 41 units sold in Mumbai alone. The city serves as Tesla’s key hub, featuring multiple Supercharger stations at malls, offices and residential areas.

Social media reactions Numerous social media users reacted to the post.

“A cricket captain’s selfie behind the wheel turns into a turbo-charged ad: Rohit Sharma’s fan army trusts his ride choices, so his Model Y purchase sparks thousands of conversations, delivering Tesla an organic PR century that no paid campaign could match,” posted one of them.

“When you make a great product, it sells itself. Tesla has one of the highest satisfaction ratings and repeat customers amongst autos,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “The best advertisement is a quality product that the consumer so thoroughly enjoys they recommend it to friends and family. That has far more weight than any commercial script to hope to achieve.”