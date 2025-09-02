Viral: Gurugram employees book mini truck to reach home amid severe waterlogging; netizens quip ‘Corporate majdoor’

Gurugram came to a standstill on Monday after heavy rains caused massive waterlogging and hours-long traffic jams. Several videos of long queues of cars on the highway and people wading through the inundated roads, trying to carry their things, surfaced online.

Advertisement

But one video caught the attention of the Internet; several employees stuck outside their office resorted to “loading” themselves into a mini truck to reach home after cab bookings failed.

The viral video showed a group of Gurugram employees, dressed in office formals, boarding the mini truck. The camera then panned to show inside the mini truck, where men and women were seen standing, holding onto its roof for support.

Several other employees could also be seen standing in the office compound, likely waiting for their ride home.

“When Uber and Ola can't, Porter can,” read the text on video.

“Not all heroes wear capes, some drive Porters,” the caption read.

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Gurugram: Work from home advisory issued for private firms amid rains on Sep 2

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were stunned to see the viral video and criticised the sad state of infrastructure in Gurugram.

“This is sad. What we have to go through in Gurugram is just sad. The govt seems least bothered and the people have just accepted the fact that Gurugram can NEVER be fixed. Stay safe everyone!” a user said.

“Feel pity looking at this situation where there is nothing for the common man..and we are like cattles while the 10th fail CM enjoys helicopter ride with our money,” said a harsh critic.

“Gurugram unfortunately is not gonna be able to fix this ever, completely anyway. No river or large water body nearby except Sahibi river in one section,” another added.

Advertisement

A user said, “Gurgoan future tractors on road soon.”

“This is inhumane, this should be reported right away, sue ur boss!” added another.

“This is sad not to be proud of,” a user said.

Some netizens, however, found the situation funny and made jokes about it.

“Bhaiya labour chowk chaloge,” a netizen joked.

Another said, “Corporate majdoor ko majdoor wali feeling.”

“Resource word justified,” quipped another user.

“Donkey maar ke border cross krr rahe delhi Gurgaon ka,” joked another.

Waterlogging, massive traffic jam in Gurugram After intense rain in the city on 1 September, Gurugram witnessed a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. This brought back the memories of 2016 when a 20-hour jam blocked the NH-8 due to heavy rains.

Advertisement

On Monday, visuals from various areas in Gurugram, including from Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk Underpass, and Patel Nagar, showed vehicles crawling while the roads were submerged in knee-deep water.

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall till evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Guguram on September 2, Tuesday.