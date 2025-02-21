Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Youtubers Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing intense criticism from netizens and celebrities alike, for Beer Biceps' ‘watch your parents have sex’ remark on India's Got Latent show.

Now, viral IITian Baba Abhey Singh, who became an overnight sensation at Mahakumbh, has also joined the bandwagon, reacting to the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

The viral Baba was interviewed by several social media influencers. While there are multiple videos, in one particular clip, Abhey Singh can be heard saying ‘Apne aap hi mar jayega woh’ (BeerBiceps' and his podcast will eventually end).

What viral IIT Baba said about Ranveer Allahbadia When asked if Ranveer Allahbadia should be published for his ‘obscene’ remark, IITian Baba said that the 31-year-old YouTuber should be boycotted instead.

“ Let him get the punishment from the public instead. Ask people to not watch his videos or listen to his podcast," said Abhey Singh, adding that such a move itself will end the controversy.

The IITian Baba further added that looking at the India's Got Latent controversy through a legal lens would not be appropriate as it harms BeerBiceps' ‘freedom of speech.’

Vir Das reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy From Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee to Rakhi Sawant, several celebrities have reacted to the ongoing India's Got Latent row, with majority of them speaking against Beer Biceps.

However, Vir Das had a different stance. Recently, he shared an old video discussing freedom of speech, where a person from the audience claimed that ‘freedom of speech exists exists as long as you’re not hurting anybody’s sentiments.’ Vir Das claimed that his life was ‘not limited by anyone’s sentiments.'