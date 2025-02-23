Viral IIT Baba’s prediction backfires BIG time as India secures epic win against Pakistan at Dubai

Viral IIT Baba Abhey Singh had made a ‘bold’ prediction that India would lose the match against Pakistan on Sunday. His predictions, however, did not ring true.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Champion's Trophy match at Dubai International Stadium, and comfortably secured a spot for itself in the semi-finals, thus rendering the viral Baba's predictions false.

What was viral IIT Baba's prediction Viral IIT Baba Abhey Singh had even challenged top Indian players, including Virat Kohli, asserting that his prediction remains unwavering, which became a cause of worry for fans.

“I am telling you now itself, that India will not win the match against Pakistan. Whichever player is there, Virat Kohli and others…ask them to prove themselves…if I've said India will not win, it won't win,” the viral Baba had said ahead of the IND vs PAK Champion's Trophy match.

Ironically, Virat Kohli scored his 51st century at the match, and also achieved the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

India's EPIC win against Pakistan India defeated Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, by six wickets with 45 balls to spare, chasing down a target of 244 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli ended the match as he scored his 51st century at the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Anand Mahindra lauds Virat Kohli Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra also congratulated Virat Kohli on his century win over Pakistan.

“You know you are a ‘chosen one’ when your match-winning stroke also precisely delivers you your century…” said Anand Mahindra in his X post.

Gemini's hints about India's win Gemini had hinted about India's win in the match against Pakistan.

Ahead of the match, when we had asked the AI model about which country would win, this was the response:

"India vs Pakistan matches always come with immense pressure. How each team handles that pressure will be a big factor. India might have a slight edge considering their recent form and historical record. However, Pakistan has the firepower to cause an upset. It's going to be a very close and exciting match!”