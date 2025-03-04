Viral IIT Baba speaks about smoking ganja after getting booked for cannabis: ‘If the police consider it a crime…’

Abhay Singh, widely known as IIT Baba, was briefly detained by Jaipur Police on Monday after being found in possession of ganja (cannabis), according to Hindustan Times. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act but was released on bail as the amount recovered—just two grams—was below the legal threshold for serious charges.

Also Read | Mahakumbh IIT Baba detained after viral suicide threat; Ganja recovered

Police officials claim they were initially responding to a report from the control room about a suicide attempt at Riddhi Siddhi Park Classic Hotel. However, upon arrival, they discovered IIT Baba in his room, allegedly under the influence of cannabis.

Advertisement

IPS officer Aditya Kakre of Mansarovar Police Station later told IANS that the suicide claim had not been verified and that it was too early to comment on it.

Kakre also revealed that they had received information from a doctor about IIT Baba’s presence at the hotel, prompting a search that led to the discovery of the cannabis. Following this, he was taken to the Shiprapath Police Station but was released shortly after.

Despite the brief detention, the episode took an unusual turn when IIT Baba casually wished a police officer a happy birthday while leaving the hotel.

Speaking to News18, IIT Baba denied all allegations against him.

He also pointed out that cannabis consumption is common among sadhus and questioned why he was singled out, saying, "I smoke cannabis, but I’m not the only one – many sadhus consume it. If the police consider it a crime, so be it".

Advertisement

This latest controversy comes just days after IIT Baba made headlines for alleging that he was assaulted on a Noida news debate show. According to his complaint, individuals dressed in saffron attire entered the newsroom and attacked him with sticks.