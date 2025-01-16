Viral IIT Baba: Amid the spectacle of devotees being showered with rose petals and notable spiritual leaders taking the first ‘Amrit Snaan' during Mahakumbh 2025, one ‘Baba’ named Abhey Singh has gone viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popularly known as the ‘IIT Baba’, Abhey Singh became the talk of the town after he shared that he completed his graduation from IIT Bombay, and chose to become a saint. Six months after Abhey Singh has cut off all ties with his family, the IIT Baba's father Karan Grewal wishes his son would return home, reported NDTV.

“His mother asked him to come back, to take care of the family, but he replied that after becoming a sanyasi, that's no longer possible," Karan Grewal told NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIT Baba ‘unlikely’ to listen to his parents Karan Grewal further shared with NDTV that although he dearly wishes for his son to be back home, he cannot pressurise him, as Abhey Singh (IIT Baba) has “always been independent" and everyone has the right to live their lives the way they want to.

“I will try, but in my heart, I feel that after reaching this stage, he's unlikely to listen to us," IIT Baba's father further shared with NDTV when asked if he would make one last try to convince Abhey Singh to return home.

Why IIT Baba does not want to return home IIT Baba Abhey Singh shared how "domestic violence" during his childhood led him to choose spirituality. Although he didn't face it directly, Abhey Singh told NDTV that he was deeply "traumatised" by his parents' constant arguments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}