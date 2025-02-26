An Indian woman was “forced” to attend her Pakistani best friend's marriage via FaceTime because the two “countries can't get along”. In a heartwarming video post, social media user Annaika Ahuja shared a recording of her video call to her Pakistani friend who was getting married that day.

Visibly overwhelmed by emotions, Annaika could be seen all teary-eyed as she missed the biggest day in the life of her best friend from across the border.

In the viral Instagram post, Annaika referred to Salman Khan's movie and said, “Bajrangi bhaijaan, taaron ke neeche se Pakistan pohoncha do?”

The emotional Indian woman also wrote that “so close yet so far” has never felt more real. “Watching my sister becoming a wife while my heart sits outside my body, across the border,” she said.

Annaika also wished her Pakistani friend and her newly wedded husband everlasting love, abundance and blessings.

Watch Annaika attend her friend's wedding via FaceTime in the viral video here:

Here's how social media users reacted: The viral touched hearts across borders and has amassed over 2.6 million views in merely two days. Moved by the heartwarming video, social media users expressed their love and sympathy for Annaika and shared their personal struggles to connect with family and friends across the border.

“I hate the fact that our countries are separated,” a user said.

A user called the “wholesome video” the “2025 ka partition”, and said the two friends “represent everything that's right about the next generations. You kids are alright you know..proud of you both.”

“Cutest video on internet rn,” another user said.

“Can’t imagine i would want to jump out of the screen so bad, props to the person holding the phone the whole time,” said another user.

Sharing a similar dilemma, a user said, “Same dude my mom is Indian my all Indian cousins getting married, mujhe India jana hai but visa wagera lena bhot mushkil kaam hai.”