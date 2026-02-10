Viral Instagrammer Nirmit Jesrani finally meets neighbour Amitabh Bachchan — ‘Meri khushi ka toh thikana nahi hai'

Dreams do come true, and Nirmit Jesrani, a neighbour of Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu, is its prime example of this Bollywood-style encounter.

Nirmit had posted a behind-the-scenes video of Big B's Sunday fan interaction, where he too was seen waving at the crowd.

After the video went viral, Nirmit expressed his wish to meet the superstar and posted a 2-series video showing his attempts to see Big B in person. “Just wait for part 3,” he said in his last video.

And truly, part 3 was a banger — Nirmit finally met Amitabh Bachchan in person, and was absolutely awestruck.

Here's how the meeting went: Late on Monday evening, Nirmit shared that he had finally met Amitabh Bachchan!

In a video update, he shared a picture of himself with Big B at the star's house. The clip also showed an autograph photograph of Amitabh Bachchan.

The meeting, he said, took place on Sunday, February 8, when Nirmit witnessed Bachchan’s Sunday ritual from close quarters. “He came, greeted his fans and witnessed the Sunday darshan live from his house.”

Delighted by the rare experience, Nirmit said, “I finally met Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood. I can't believe but I can never forget today's moment.”

“I am so happy. Meri khushi ka toh thikana nahi hai. The whole day I was thinking about our meeting,” he added.

Nirmit also shared the humility of Big B, and said, “When I went to touch his feet, he stopped me and asked me not to.” “He also obliged for photos. He is very humble and down-to-earth.”

Sharing the video of his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram, Nirmit wrote: “Still can’t believe this happened 🥹✨Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji — beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable.”

Here's how the meeting was made possible: Nirmit, who had expressed his wish to meet Amitabh Bachchan in person in a previously viral video, shared that the supertar's team had reached out to him.

“I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm, my appointment with sir was fixed. I had received a message from his team that he was ready to meet me. So, I went there and waited for him,” he said.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users who had been following Nirmit for a while now were happy that his wish was finally granted.

“Finally you made it 👏❤️ congratulations bro 🥳🪅many more achievements awaiting,” a user said.

“Wow......this is really really wonderful,” another commented. “Woooow finally,” added another user.

“Big up, finally!! Congratulations,” cheered a user.

A few users also admitted that they “truly felt jealous” and called him a “Lucky guy!”

However, some netizens highlighted that Nirmit lives in a house just behind BigB, which in itself is an achievement. They also noted that meeting a neighbour isn't a very big deal.

“Tera ghar unke piche hi hai bhai, wohi big deal hai😂😍,” a user said.