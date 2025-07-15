Subscribe

Viral Labubu dolls reportedly set on fire after chilling online theory links them to demon Pazuzu

Labubu dolls, inspired by The Monsters series, have sparked panic on social media due to claims linking them to Pazuzu, a demon from ancient mythology. This has led to people burning the dolls, though there is no credible evidence for the conspiracy theory.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published15 Jul 2025, 08:36 PM IST
Labubu dolls are the latest trend in the market.
Labubu dolls, which have taken social media by storm as quirky collectibles and fashion accessories, are now being burned by concerned owners following the rise of a disturbing conspiracy theory.

The dolls, based on The Monsters, an illustrated book series by Hong Kong-based studio Kasing Lung, have become an internet sensation in recent months. However, they are now at the centre of viral panic.

The controversy erupted after online posts began claiming the dolls are linked to Pazuzu, a demon figure from ancient Mesopotamian mythology. The theory, which has gained traction across TikTok and other platforms, suggests the dolls are "possessed" or spiritually connected to Pazuzu—prompting some owners to destroy their dolls in fear.

Images comparing the smiling face of Labubu to historical depictions of Pazuzu—often portrayed with a sinister grin, bulging eyes, and sharp features—have added fuel to the fire.

Who Is Pazuzu?

Pazuzu originates from ancient Mesopotamian religion and mythology, specifically from Assyrian and Babylonian texts. He was believed to be the king of the demons of the wind and was associated with both protection and destruction. Although considered a malevolent figure, Pazuzu was paradoxically invoked to protect against other evil spirits—especially the demoness Lamashtu, who threatened pregnant women and infants.

Pazuzu was also famously introduced to modern audiences in the 1973 horror classic ‘The Exorcist’, where he served as the film’s central demonic force. His grotesque appearance and haunting presence contributed to the demon’s reputation as a symbol of evil in popular culture.

While the current panic around the Labubu dolls lacks any credible evidence, the emotional response has been strong. Several videos have surfaced showing people burning the dolls in symbolic acts of cleansing or protection.

As of now, there has been no formal statement from the creators of Labubu or the brand behind The Monsters series. Meanwhile, collectors and cultural critics alike continue to debate whether the reaction is justified concern or another case of viral hysteria.

 
