Food hygiene and safety are the major concerns, apart from the quality, that are being served to students in various hostels of universities spread across the nation. However, often, videos of poor-quality food in hostels appear on social media, which becomes a point of debate and enquiry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A similar video of a hostel employee cleaning potatoes with his feet on a rooftop has recently been posted on social media, and viewers have been shocked. According to a report by News18, the incident reportedly occurred at a student hostel – Homi Jahangir Bhabha Hostel – of the renowned Lucknow University.

The report mentioned that the video was secretly shot by a student from his room. In the video, potatoes are placed in a tub, washed with water, and trampled with feet. Following the video surfaced online, it sparked outrage among students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Probe initiated: After the video surfaced online, the university administration swung into action and launched an investigation. New18 further added that the video may have been shot on Sunday and has exposed the unhygienic practices of the mess staff.

Meanwhile, University spokesperson Professor Durgesh Srivastava confirmed receiving information about the video. He mentioned that a detailed investigation is underway and all the needful will be done.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "Achha h ki m hostel m nhi hu." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, "Koi ghamandi hi hoga jo ye lazeez khana nhi khayega."

A third commented, "bhai new patato, nai wali aaalu mi mitti jyada hota h saaf kr rha tum log v are paglo. 50kg aaalu dul rha.

A fourth wrote, "Bahut dukh ki baat hai, ham bhi wahi rahe hai, new campus, Lucknow University." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fifth wrote, "Bas yahi dekhna baki tha."

"Isliye 25 30 km daily travel Krna prefer kiya btw i am old campus student," a sixth wrote.

