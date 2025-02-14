Mahakumbh 2025: Over 45 crore devotees, celebrities, several viral moments — this year's Mahakumbh at Prayagraj witnessed it all. Amid all the other people who went viral such as the Businessman Baba, IITian baba Abhey Singh, garland seller Mona Lisa, one YouTuber went viral too.

The reason? Not for embracing spirituality, but for making sales worth ₹7000 on a single day simply by selling chai and water bottles at the Mahakumbh fair.

The vlogger's Instagram video went viral with netizens praising him for his unique idea, and hard work. The video has already gained over five lakh views.

How much did the vlogger earn The video was posted on Instagram under the handle madcap_alive. As shown in the viral video, the YouTuber took a huge thermos flask, and went around selling tea. Although the sales had picked up a little, it slowed down around 2 in the afternoon.

The vlogger quickly shifted to selling water bottles. Around evening he was back at his stall, making tea, and started selling it by going around. By the end of the day, the vlogger made a profit of ₹5000 by just selling tea and water bottles at the Mahakumbh fair.

Viral girl Mona Lisa's sales at Mahakumbh However, not all viral moments have turned out to be favourable for the people involved. For instance, Mona Lisa, a garland seller at Mahakumbh, became viral because of her beauty.

However, Mona Lisa's business saw a dip, as many people approached her for selfies instead of buying garlands from her. Mona Lisa also shared that because of the downfall in garland sales, she had to borrow ₹35,000 to make ends meet.