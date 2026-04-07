Mahakumbh’s viral ‘IIT Baba’ returns home after marrying engineer, to build Sanatan university

Remember the viral IIT-ian baba from Mahakumbh? Abhay Grewal rose to popularity on the internet after his interview at Mahakumbh 2025 went viral on social media. As per the latest report by Hindustan Times, the beloved IIT Baba is now married.

Mahakumbh's IIT Baba married It is reported that Abhay Grewal, IIT-Bombay alumnus and former aerospace engineer, returned to his native place in Jhajjar district of Haryana after his wedding. Going by the report, he arrived with his newlywed bride, Preetika, who is an engineering graduate from Karnataka.

Together, Grewal and Preetika are said to build Sanatan university.

Abhay Grewal reached his village to seek the blessings of his parents after his temple wedding.

Talking about his wedding, Abhay Grewal reportedly told the media that he tied the knot at Aghanjhar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh on Shivratri. He and his wife, Preetika, also solemnised their wedding by a court marriage on February 19.

Pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media.

Abhay Grewal aka IIT Baba meets family Abhay Grewal appeared in his signature saffron attire. He was seen with his wife, who wore red. The two reportedly arrived at Grewal's father, Karan Singh’s, chamber at the Jhajjar district court.

The Baba told the media that he came to Jhajjar on Monday as he has nothing to hide about himself and his marriage. He added that he decided to meet his parents to seek their blessings alongside other KYC-related paperwork at a bank.

Meanwhile, Grewal's father, Karan Singh, expressed his happiness about his son's marriage. Mother Sheela Devi also welcomed her son and his wife with an aarti, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Meet IIT Baba's wife Abhay Grewal's wife, Preetika called him an honest and dedicated man. She said that together are working to establish a ‘Sanatan university’ which aims to bring spiritual leaders and seekers together.

Reportedly, the IIT Baba and his wife are now living in Dharamshala.

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Netizens react to IIT Baba's marriage The news of IIT Baba's marriage has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Reacting to the pictures of IIT Baba and his wife, netizens expressed their shock. Among them, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Even “IIT Baba” has gotten married. Abhay Singh, who once shared spiritual teachings at the Maha Kumbh, has now stepped into married life. He studied at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, left behind a high-paying career, and chose the path of spirituality. He often spoke about how relationships and marriage are just illusions. But now, the same person has chosen to get married, showing how life can take unexpected turns.”

“Finally baba ji accept Moh - Maaya,” joked another.

One said, “Many many congratulations to IIT Baba.”