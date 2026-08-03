Viral ‘Maharani’ clip floods Internet as Prashant Kishor bags Bankipur — ‘When you think you've figured out Bihar, it…’

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor made a historic electoral debut on Monday, winning the by-poll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes. Rekha Gupta of RJD was a distant third with 14,273 votes.

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The victory of Kishor, whose fledgling Jan Suraaj Party had failed to open its account in the 2025 assembly election in Bihar, came as a rude shock for the BJP, which held the seat for over three decades - since 1995.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Prashant Kishor's vote count in the Bankipur assembly bypoll? ⌵ Prashant Kishor received a total of 64,151 votes in the Bankipur assembly bypoll, defeating his nearest rival, BJP's Neeraj Kumar, by 19,324 votes. 2 Why is Prashant Kishor's victory in Bankipur significant? ⌵ Kishor's victory is significant because it marks his debut electoral win in a seat historically held by the BJP for over three decades, indicating a potential shift in voter sentiment in Bihar. 3 How did social media react to Kishor's win in the Bankipur bypoll? ⌵ Social media users widely shared a clip from the series 'Maharani', celebrating Kishor's victory and humorously commenting that BJP leaders should have watched the show to anticipate the unexpected nature of Bihar politics. 4 What does Kishor's victory imply for the Jan Suraaj Party? ⌵ Kishor's win validates the Jan Suraaj Party's organizational efforts and grassroots outreach, positioning it as a credible alternative to long-standing political forces in Bihar. 5 Should the BJP be concerned after losing the Bankipur seat? ⌵ Yes, the BJP should be concerned, as losing the Bankipur seat, which it held for over 30 years, suggests growing discontent among voters and signals a potential shift in the political landscape of Bihar.

The seat was last held by BJP's national president Nitin Nabin, who resigned as an MLA to take up the national role, thus necessitating the byelection.

The defeat, coming days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country, was even more stinging because the seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation necessitated the by-poll on August 30.

Kishor's victory in the Bankipur bypoll has been termed the "beginning of the end" for the BJP, with social media widely citing a scene from the SonyLIV web series Maharani to draw parallels with the unpredictability of Bihar's politics.

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In the viral clip circulating on social media, a character, referred to as the 'Chanakya of Bihar Politics' in the political drama series, can be heard saying, “Bihar is full of surprises — Whenever you think you've figured out Bihar, Bihar gives a jolt.”

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‘Maharani’ is a political drama series which follows the journey of Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi, as she navigates the tumultuous world of Bihar politics, evolving from a homemaker to a powerful political figure.

The series is inspired by real-life events in Bihar during the 1990s, particularly the political landscape surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor breaches BJP fortress: 5 key takeaways

How did netizens react? Social media users widely shared the Maharani clip, accompanied by celebratory “classic Bihar twist” remarks. “Bihar gave another shock,” said a user, while many humourously noted that BJP leaders should have watched the series.

“Burnol out of stock,” a netizen said. “BIHAR KO BADE BADE RAJA NAHI SAMAJH PAYE YE TO NETA HAI,” commented another.

“This same video gets scattered all over every election result,” said another user.

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Opposition reacts Congress leaders linked the victory to "awakening" among students and other sections of the country, calling it the "beginning of the end of the BJP rule".

Congress leader Pawan Khera said it was a moral defeat for the BJP.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the people want change.

"The BJP has lost even the seat of its national president. Prashant Kishor has won from Bankipur with a huge margin. Heartiest congratulations to him. The BJP's ground has completely slipped away.

"'Chanda chori' (Donation theft), paper leaks, E20...There is deep dissatisfaction among the people towards the Modi government. Arrogance is breaking down. The people of the country have given a signal of change," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

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Trinamool Congress too attacked the BJP, claiming that its "bad time has started" and dubbed the bypoll trend as the "beginning of the end" for the ruling party.

In a post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha leader and joint secretary Derek O'Brien said, "Scene I: Modi-Shah pluck out obscure MLA from Bihar to make him their rubber stamp National President.

"Scene II: Bankipur Assembly seat falls vacant, a seat BJP won by 52000.

"Scene III: BJP announce candidate and then change. Scene IV: BJP whipped in bypoll."

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said the BJP's "bad time has started".

"They could not hold even their president's seat. Only one of the three seats they could retain," she said.