Viral | Memphis anchor caught napping on Live TV; netizens slam producers for not moving camera — ‘Give her grace’

TV anchors have some of the most gruelling working hours — a lot of early starts and late nights — catching up on interviews, events and whatnot. And while the cameras usually capture only the best of their anchors, for Good Morning Memphis anchor Dominique Dillon, a mid-shift snooze got broadcast to an entire city.

The viral moment went down when reporter Sheila O’Connor wrapped up a segment, and the camera suddenly panned back to the studio, catching a completely unprepared Dillon resting her head in her hand, eyes shut.

O’Connor can be seen holding a painfully awkward smile in dead silence in the viral video until producers cut to a commercial.

Watch the viral video here:

How did social media users react? The video went viral on social media almost immediately, with everyone having opinions. However, netizens quickly slammed down the trolls and blamed the producers for keeping the camera on Dillon for longer than necessary.

“That director was shady… and the producer should've gotten in her ear,” a user said. “They stayed on her way too long! They should have never taken that shot! Number one rule as a producer! Protect the talent!” said another user.

A netizen said, “Yeah. That looks like sabotage to me. Because why would that producer take that shot?”

“Why would the director still take her shot? Why’d the producer not get in her ear? Smh” asked another netizen.

Many viewers also defended Dillon for trying to catch a quick nap at work and noted that she is a mother of two — a baby and a toddler — while also holding down a full-time reporting job.

“Mind you she’s a mom of two, a baby and a toddler while doing full reporting in Memphis. Baby it’s HARD! She’s does a phenomenal job, and so I understand her to the T. It’s not easy,” a netizen said.

A user said, “She has two small children. Show her some grace!” Another added, “Those morning shifts are so challenging. Let’s give her some grace and support ❤️”

Dominique Dillon reacts What many social media users thought was an embarrassing moment for Dominique Dillon, the Memphis anchor had a surprising reaction to the incidient.

After the broadcast, Dillon shared a photo taken by her co-anchor Ernie Freeman on Facebook where she pretended to be asleep in the background.