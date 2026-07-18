Viral Messi memes flood the internet ahead of Spain vs Argentina World Cup final | Watch

It is highly unlikely that you’ve missed this meme, especially if you’re regular on social media. Lionel Messi has been in the news during the FIFA World Cup 2026. But, this is a different reason.

A new meme featuring the GOAT is opening up new interpretations. The most prominent emotion reflected is intimidation.

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In the meme, Lionel Messi is seen nodding calmly at England's Jude Bellingham during their 2026 World Cup semi-final. Bellingham reportedly trash-talked and laughed at Messi after a physical clash.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the viral Messi meme before the World Cup final? ⌵ The viral Messi meme was triggered by his calm nod at England's Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, which fans interpreted as a reflection of intimidation and quiet confidence. 2 How did Lionel Messi respond to Jude Bellingham's trash talk? ⌵ Lionel Messi responded to Jude Bellingham's trash talk during the semi-final by staying stone-faced, raising his eyebrows, and nodding silently, instead of retaliating. 3 Why did the Argentina team display a political banner after their semi-final win? ⌵ The Argentina team displayed a political banner reading 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' to assert their claim over the disputed Falkland Islands, highlighting ongoing tensions about national identity. 4 What significance does the phrase 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' hold for Argentina? ⌵ The phrase 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' represents Argentina's constitutional claim over the Falkland Islands and is deeply rooted in their national identity and historical grievances. 5 How many World Cup matches has Argentina won leading up to the final? ⌵ Argentina has won all seven of their World Cup matches leading up to the final, aiming to become the first team to win all eight matches in a single World Cup edition.

Rather than retaliating, Messi stayed stone-faced, raised his eyebrows and nodded silently. Fans likened the expression to a classic Robert De Niro film look. The moment happened while England were defending a lead late in the match.

Soon after, Messi shifted into what fans called "boss fight mode". He delivered two decisive assists, inspiring Argentina's dramatic 2–1 comeback win.

Social media quickly turned the nod into a meme format. Users paired it with captions about quiet confidence, keeping receipts and actions outweighing words. They are framing it as a warning of trouble ahead.

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Heated Semi-final Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a chaotic World Cup semi-final. The match took place at Atlanta Stadium on 16 July (India time). Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute.

Argentina fought back late with two goals assisted by Lionel Messi. Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute. Lautaro Martinez scored a stoppage-time winner in the 92nd minute.

The game was fierce and physical from the opening whistle. Tempers flared just 3 minutes in. England's Elliot Anderson was involved in a massive shoving match between both teams.

Jude Bellingham also clashed early with Leandro Paredes and Messi. The first half finished goalless but featured 19 combined fouls. Argentina used aggressive, stop-start tactics to frustrate England's build-up play. After Gordon's opener, manager Thomas Tuchel made heavily criticised defensive changes. He withdrew Gordon and switched to a back-five system.

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England subsequently surrendered 88% possession during the final 37 minutes. They failed to register a shot after the 78th minute. Controversy followed the final whistle, too.

Argentine players Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso unveiled a political banner. It read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", referring to the 1982 Falklands War.

The stunt prompted swift condemnation from the UK government. FIFA has since opened a disciplinary investigation into Argentina.

Separately, a furious Bellingham confronted Argentina's celebrating bench afterwards. He was filmed slapping substitute Valentin Barco on the head. This sparked a brief clash before players were separated.

Argentina now advance to face Spain in the final. England will instead contest the 3rd-place playoff against France.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.