Viral Nano Banana trend goes wrong as Google's Gemini fails to model user’s grandfather’s hands

Artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked yet another viral craze online. After the Studio Ghibli and Pixar-inspired filters, Google’s Gemini has rolled out the “Nano Banana” trend — a tool that lets users turn photos into glossy 3D figurines.

From Bollywood celebrities and political leaders to even pets, Indians are enthusiastically trying the trend, flooding social media with their miniaturised avatars.

What Is the Nano Banana Trend? The trend allows users to create stunning figurines in seconds with just a photo and a short text prompt. The tool generates a 3D design that looks professional, glossy and instantly shareable — no cost, no special skills needed.

Google describes the creation as a 1/7 scale figurine placed on a computer desk, complete with a transparent acrylic base and even toy-like packaging shown on screen, resembling high-end collectibles.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently joined in, posting his own figurine online. “My young friends suggested that I go with the trend…so here it is,” he wrote, sharing the miniature model on social media.

How Can Users Try It? According to Google, the feature is available free to all Gemini users. “Image creation and editing is free for everyone in the Gemini app,” the company confirmed.

What Are People Saying Online? Social media is flooded with reactions. Many users have called the results “so real it feels like merch,” while others joked about wanting to sell their own figurines. Memes have also surfaced, with users placing their 3D avatars in playful settings — from superhero battles to Bollywood posters.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “Forget selfies, this is my new display pic forever.” Another quipped: “Waiting for Flipkart to start selling my miniature version!”

A third user wrote: "Restored this approx 43–44 year old picture.

Prompt was: "Restore this picture"

nano-banana is a different beast, the next version is going to be wild."

Some users say the auto-generated figurines struggle with details — especially hands. Despite the photorealistic look, the models are often unable to capture finer likenesses or follow prompts accurately.

One user noted: “Nano-Banana clearly struggled to follow instructions and could not generate hands.”

How to Create Nano Banana 3D Figurine?

Step 2: Upload the photo you want to transform into a figurine.

Step 3: Paste this prompt into the text box:

"Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

Step 4: Click Generate and wait a few seconds for your 3D figurine image.