Optical illusion: Only sharp eyes can find the camouflaged dinosaur in the sunset scene

Optical illusions are all the rage on the internet. They are not just entertaining, but also provide an opportunity to test your cognitive abilities. Now, there is a new challenge going viral on social media. This challenge asks users to find a dinosaur hidden in the image.

Advertisement

Optical illusion: The challenge The image was shared on Reddit by a user named SomuNiiga in the popular group Find the Sniper. It has quickly gone viral and left viewers scratching their heads. At first glance, the photo looks like a very normal scene of a sunset by a water body that looks like a lake. However, in the picture, there is a dinosaur, which is cleverly camouflaged in the greenery by the water body.

The challenge is simple: spot the dinosaur in under 10 seconds. Only people with 10/10 vision can spot the dinosaur within the stipulated time.

Advertisement

What makes this optical illusion work? Optical illusions like this trick our sense of sight. Due to the dinosaur and shrubbery having a similar color palette, it can be clearly camouflaged. This is why many keep staring at the picture with no solution in sight.

Optical illusion: The solution The dinosaur is on the left side of the image, partially hidden in the shadows of the large tree.

The dinosaur appears to be a sculpture or model, resembling a theropod (similar to a T-Rex) with its head and part of the body visible against the darker area of the foliage. When you increase the brightness, it helps in spotting the dinosaur.

Advertisement

If you managed to spot the hidden dinosaur without looking for the answers, you have a sharp eye! Even if you could not, don’t stress, as these optical illusions are designed to confuse you.

FAQs Q1: Where is the hidden dinosaur in the optical illusion? A: The dinosaur is on the left side of the image, partially hidden in the shadows of the large tree, blending with the greenery.

Q2: Why is it so hard to spot the dinosaur? A: The dinosaur and the surrounding shrubbery share a similar colour palette, creating a camouflage effect that tricks the eyes.

Q3: How can I make it easier to find the dinosaur? A: Increasing the image brightness or zooming in can help you spot the dinosaur more easily.