This 'find the numbers' optical illusion has the internet squinting - can you spot all three?

Optical illusions and brain teasers are all the rage these days and this one is sure to test your thinking skills to the maximum. At first glance, the photo is just a wall of 40s. Rows upon rows of the number 40, copy-pasted to trick your head. But somewhere in that sea of uniformity, three numbers don’t belong - and spotting them is trickier than it looks. This viral puzzle doing the rounds online is challenging viewers to “Find three different numbers.” It's a classic visual bait-and-switch. The kind that forces your brain into autopilot until you suddenly realise that something is off.

Users have been sharing the image - a black background filled with white "40" blocks. Some claim they spotted the odd ones out in seconds. Others spent minutes scrolling up and down, convinced it was a trick.

Optical illusion: How to spot the impostors? Start with the fifth row from the top, near the end. Nestled between two ordinary 40s is a “00”. It blends in, barely noticeable unless you are looking hard for it.

Then, a bit lower down in the sixth row, things get stranger. That’s where you will find “44” at the start of the line, followed closely by a bizarre outlier - “04”. It is surrounded by regular 40s, just like all the others. But the placement is so casual, so unremarkable, that most people skim right past it.

So there you have it: 00, 04, and 44.

Three impostors in a grid of near-identical digits. None flashy, none highlighted. Just there, daring you to notice.

Why are these illusions so addictive? What makes this particular illusion so effective is its simplicity. The font doesn’t vary. The spacing is tight. Your eyes slip into a rhythm and start skipping details. It is less about vision and more about pattern recognition - and how easily it can betray you.

These kinds of puzzles are nothing new, but they have made a big comeback in the social media age. They are perfect for quick challenges, friendly debates, and plenty of humble bragging.

Try it again without rushing. Let your eyes slow down. The three numbers are hiding in plain sight, waiting to be found - no tricks, no special effects, just a clean, clever test of observation.