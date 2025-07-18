Subscribe

This 'find the numbers' optical illusion has the internet squinting - can you spot all three?

Optical illusion: A viral brain teaser is making the rounds on social media, challenging viewers to spot three odd numbers hidden among a wall of 40s. Can you find all three?

LM US Desk
Updated18 Jul 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Optical illusion: This viral puzzle is challenging viewers to find three different numbers.
Optical illusion: This viral puzzle is challenging viewers to find three different numbers.

Optical illusions and brain teasers are all the rage these days and this one is sure to test your thinking skills to the maximum. At first glance, the photo is just a wall of 40s. Rows upon rows of the number 40, copy-pasted to trick your head. But somewhere in that sea of uniformity, three numbers don’t belong - and spotting them is trickier than it looks. This viral puzzle doing the rounds online is challenging viewers to “Find three different numbers.” It's a classic visual bait-and-switch. The kind that forces your brain into autopilot until you suddenly realise that something is off.

Advertisement

Users have been sharing the image - a black background filled with white "40" blocks. Some claim they spotted the odd ones out in seconds. Others spent minutes scrolling up and down, convinced it was a trick.

Also read: ‘Form’ or ‘from’? This viral optical illusion has users second-guessing their eyesight

Advertisement

Optical illusion: How to spot the impostors?

Start with the fifth row from the top, near the end. Nestled between two ordinary 40s is a “00”. It blends in, barely noticeable unless you are looking hard for it.

Then, a bit lower down in the sixth row, things get stranger. That’s where you will find “44” at the start of the line, followed closely by a bizarre outlier - “04”. It is surrounded by regular 40s, just like all the others. But the placement is so casual, so unremarkable, that most people skim right past it.

So there you have it: 00, 04, and 44.

Three impostors in a grid of near-identical digits. None flashy, none highlighted. Just there, daring you to notice.

Advertisement

Also read: Optical illusion test: Spot the odd 7F8 in this mind-bending challenge in 7 seconds

Why are these illusions so addictive?

What makes this particular illusion so effective is its simplicity. The font doesn’t vary. The spacing is tight. Your eyes slip into a rhythm and start skipping details. It is less about vision and more about pattern recognition - and how easily it can betray you.

These kinds of puzzles are nothing new, but they have made a big comeback in the social media age. They are perfect for quick challenges, friendly debates, and plenty of humble bragging.

Try it again without rushing. Let your eyes slow down. The three numbers are hiding in plain sight, waiting to be found - no tricks, no special effects, just a clean, clever test of observation.

Advertisement

In a feed full of filters, clickbait, and chaos, sometimes it is a simple black-and-white brain teaser that captures everyone’s attention.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsट्रेंड्सThis 'find the numbers' optical illusion has the internet squinting - can you spot all three?
Read Next Story