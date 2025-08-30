Optical illusion: Swirling puzzle baffles Reddit users. Can you spot the hidden number in 10 seconds?

An optical illusion shared on Reddit is making people stop, stare, and even argue. The viral post, uploaded by user rastroboy on the subreddit r/opticalillusions, has already attracted more than 2,000 comments as people try to answer one simple question: “What number do you see?”

At first glance, the image looks like a dizzying set of swirling black and white circular lines. But hidden within those curved lines is a sequence of numbers. The catch? The numbers don’t reveal themselves immediately. You have to focus carefully to make them appear one by one.

Optical illusion explained Viewers see different numbers depending on how long they look and even how they hold their screen. Some people see 45283, others 15283 or even longer strings like 3452839.

One Reddit user joked, “Everyone else is crazy-I’m the only one seeing it right.” Another pointed out that shrinking the image or tilting your phone could change the way the numbers appear, though many argued that it ruined the fun of the illusion.

A comment read, “First I saw the 528, then the 4-3 outside that, and finally the 3-9. It definitely gets harder to see the further out.”

Optical illusion: How to spot the number The best tip? Start by staring at the center and slowly move your eyes outward. That’s when the digits begin to pop up against the swirling background.

While this may not be one of the most famous optical illusions out there, it has become an entertaining brain teaser for thousands of users online. Beyond the fun, challenges like this are also a good exercise for observation, patience, and visual focus.

FAQs Q1. What number is hidden in the optical illusion? Most people agree the number is 45283, though many report seeing variations.

Q2. How do you spot the number more easily? Focus on the center first and then scan outward slowly. Making the image smaller also helps.