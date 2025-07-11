Can you spot ‘cloak’ in a sea of ‘clocks’ in just 7 seconds? This optical illusion is breaking the internet

Optical illusions are the best way to keep one's mind and vision sharp. This simple yet mind-bending optical illusion is taking the internet by storm, challenging people around the world to test their attention to detail and visual focus. This viral brain teaser asks viewers to find the concealed word ‘cloak’ among dozens of repetitions of the word ‘clock’.

At first glance, the image looks like a uniform grid of the same word repeated; however, upon closer inspection, one of those words is subtly different. But there’s a catch: You have only seven seconds to spot the odd one out!

Well, this challenge is not for everyone. Do you think you can take it?

Optical illusion: Find the odd word out In the optical illusion, the word ‘cloak’ is neatly arranged in a grid and hidden somewhere in this pattern in the word ‘clock’. It is intentionally placed to trick the eye and test your observation power. It is a classic example of an optical illusion which relies on the brain’s tendency to gloss over details when presented with repetitive information.

You only have seven seconds to find the odd word out.

What to look out for in optical illusions While you are solving the optical illusion, this guide could help you strategise.

Firstly, pay attention to the overall pattern and repetition of the words; the odd one out will disrupt the uniformity. Look for variations in letter shapes, sizes, or colours.

Secondly, try to scan the grid in different directions, such as horizontally, vertically, and diagonally, to increase your chances of spotting the concealed word. It can also be helpful to briefly focus on specific sections of the grid rather than taking in the entire image.

Lastly, maintaining a calm and focused mindset is important. It will prevent you from glossing over details, which will allow you to catch the elusive ‘cloak’ before the time runs out.

So, where is the word ‘cloak’? For those still searching, here’s a hint: it is in the fourth row from the bottom and fourth column from the left.

Optical illusions like these have become increasingly popular online since they offer quick cognitive workouts. Experts suggest that visual puzzles like these help enhance concentration and even delay age-related cognitive decline.

FAQs Why are optical illusions like this one beneficial for the brain? Optical illusions stimulate cognitive functions, improve attention to detail, and can help enhance focus and delay age-related cognitive decline.

Where is the word ‘cloak’ hidden in this illusion? The word ‘cloak’ is located in the sixth row from the top and the fourth column from the left, subtly replacing the word ‘clock’.