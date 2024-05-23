Viral 'Osama Bin Laden' beer leads UK brewery to temporarily shut website; Here is why
A beer in the UK which is named after the terrorist Osama Bin Laden led to staff at the Mitchell Brewing Co to unplug phones and close their website temporarily due to rising demand among people, a report by BBC stated. The website describes the Orama Bin Lager beer as “a light refreshing lager with a hint of citrus taste." Priced at £16.00, the drink recently went viral on social media garnering a lot of orders. The website now shows that it will be “available on 30 June 2024."