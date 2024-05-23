A beer in the UK which is named after the terrorist Osama Bin Laden led to staff at the Mitchell Brewing Co to unplug phones and close their website temporarily due to rising demand among people, a report by BBC stated. The website describes the Orama Bin Lager beer as “a light refreshing lager with a hint of citrus taste." Priced at £16.00, the drink recently went viral on social media garnering a lot of orders. The website now shows that it will be “available on 30 June 2024."

As per the report, the brewery and pub is run by a couple named Luke and Catherine Mitchell. Speaking to BBC, Luke said, “We've woken up the last couple of mornings with thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications."

"It's been crazy. The phone just hasn't stopped for the last 48 hours," his wife Catherine said as quoted by BBC.

Speaking on the eye-catching names, Luke said, “They're all tongue-in-cheek names – a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators."

In a post on Instagram shared on May 22, the company wrote, “3.3 million views on X (Twitter) yesterday and numerous requests, to Facebook vitality today, introducing Osama Bin Lager to the world from Lincolnshire."

The company also sells other drinks with eye catthy names like Kim Jong Ale, Putin Porter, Criminally smooth. Among other drinks include Get Berries in Cider, In Cider, Winston ChurchPale. According to a BBC report, the brewery donates £10, approximately ₹1,059, for each barrel sold to charity supporting victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

