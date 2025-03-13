Viral photo | Rishabh Pant poses with sister and brother-in-law; netizens point out resemblance: ‘Bichhada hua bhai’

Ace Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi got married recently in Mussoorie in a heartwarming event and photos of the wedding are already doing rounds on social media. One such photo, shared by cricket enthusiast Mufaddal Vohra, has gone viral in particular.

The image beautifully captures Rishabh Pant and his mother standing with the bride and the groom who are sitting in front of them.

But what caught social media's eye was the uncanny resemblance of the groom with the cricketer himself.

Take a look at the picture:

While many users congratulated the newlyweds, many also pointed out that the groom looked a lot like his brother-in-law.

“Why does the groom look like Rishabh Pant only,” one user commented.

“Why does the groom's look like Rishab pant? got confused whether his sister getting married or his brother [sic],” another echoed.

“It's looking more like Rishabh Pant's brother's wedding. Jija sala Look a like [sic],” a third user said.

“Arre ye Groom kahi Rishabh Pant ki bichhada hua bhai to nahi ekdam same hag rahein hain don (Is the groom a lost brother of Rishabh Pant? Both look the same)…Btw, CONGRATULATIONS to his sister and brother-in-law,” another joked.

Congratulatory messages for Rishab Pant' sister and her husband also flooded the comments section.

“God bless the newly wed couple,” a user said.

“Congratulations and best wishes,” another added.

Rishab Pant's sister gets married, Dhoni shakes a leg Several members of the cricket fraternity attended the wedding in the hill station and added chaar chand to the pre-wedding festivities. A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.

In another clip, we can see Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu amping up the festivities with his energetic performance. Dhoni truly enjoyed his performance.