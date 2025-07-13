Viral post calling Kannada, Tamil ‘Languages of poor economies’ sparks outrage online

A post on social media platform X has stirred major backlash after it dismissed Indian regional languages like Kannada and Tamil as “not worth learning,” triggering a wave of criticism from users, especially from southern cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

The now-viral post claimed that while it made sense to learn Japanese or Chinese when moving to countries like Japan or China, there was “no point” in learning Kannada or Tamil when relocating to Bengaluru or Chennai.

“If I moved to Japan, I would learn Japanese. If I moved to China, I would learn Chinese. If I moved to Bangalore, I would rather speak English. If I moved to Chennai, I would rather speak English,” the post read.

“No point in learning languages of poorer economies and poorer quality of life.”

The comment drew immediate criticism, with many users slamming it as elitist, ignorant, and disrespectful towards regional cultures. Residents of southern states pointed out the deep historical, cultural, and literary richness of these languages, some of which have classical language status in India.

In a follow-up post, the user claimed that regional language debates are often “overhyped” and suggested that major companies limit their investments in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai to avoid what they referred to as “language-based harassment of migrants.”

This suggestion only added fuel to the fire, with many accusing the user of trying to delegitimise the role of local languages in Indian cities and workplaces.

Social media was flooded with reactions, ranging from language scholars highlighting the global importance of Tamil and Kannada to tech workers in Bengaluru who insisted that embracing the local language fosters inclusivity, not division.

“Languages don’t define economic status—they define identity, history, and belonging,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Indian: We mastered your tongue to survive; you mock ours to feel taller, yet your world still stumbles at ‘Namaste’, while ours once whispered the Vedas to the stars. A rich man who mocks language is still poor in thought, for even gold needs a tongue to be praised.”