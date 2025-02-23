Viral Post: College student pays fees working as swiggy delivery boy: ‘ ₹23 for driving 8.4 km, includes…’

Viral post: A 20-year-old student’s Reddit post has gone viral, where he shared his experience working as a delivery agent for Swiggy at night. In the post, he shared that he initially took the job to earn pocket money but continued working to pay for his college fees. He also mentioned that he is pursuing degrees in Computer Science, German, and BA (Hons) Psychology.

“My sole purpose to work was to earn little pocket money initially but shifted to pay my college fees later,” he said in his post as quoted by Hindustan Times.

In his Reddit post, when he held an ask-me-anything session, users asked him about the tips he received and the best and worst experiences he has had while working at Swiggy.

How much did Swiggy delivery executive earn? While revealing his earnings, he mentioned that he earns between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000 per month as a delivery agent. He shared his earnings for specific period during his work: ₹722 for 4 hours and 46 minutes of work between February 17-23, earned ₹1,990 for 10 hours worked from February 10-16, while earned ₹3,117 by working 19.5 hours in the week starting February 3. Since January 27, he earned more than ₹7,200 in total. He also mentioned spending around ₹100-150 daily on petrol. He further informed that ratings also help riders in getting orders faster along with better pay.

He also mentioned that he earned ₹23 for driving 8.4 km in 28 minutes, which included ₹10 as 'travel pay' and ₹13 as a 'surge bonus.'